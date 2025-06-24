Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 171 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 23,982.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $118,605,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 813.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,387,000 after buying an additional 394,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 357,466 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.94. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.42 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.21, for a total transaction of $2,011,940.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,426,908.63. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total value of $439,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,923.32. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

