Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 181 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,961,000 after buying an additional 290,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,826,000 after buying an additional 165,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.85. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

