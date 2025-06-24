Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 247 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,535,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,018 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

