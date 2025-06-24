Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 286 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.78.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 150.35%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

