Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 316 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $424,285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,676,000 after buying an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $105,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,680,000 after buying an additional 1,120,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.19.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

