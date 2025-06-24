Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,249 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

