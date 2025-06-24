Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 357 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $392.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.18 and a 1 year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

