Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 43 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after buying an additional 5,264,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $416,202,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Humana by 435.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,236,000 after acquiring an additional 893,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

