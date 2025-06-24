Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 618 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

