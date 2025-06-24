Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 988 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DELL opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,322 shares of company stock valued at $167,441,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.