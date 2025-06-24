Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.73 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Coupang by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.64 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $5,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,319,421 shares in the company, valued at $37,418,779.56. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.