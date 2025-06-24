Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,930,000 after buying an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,355,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after buying an additional 447,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $279.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.39. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

