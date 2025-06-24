Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7,883,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,087,000 after purchasing an additional 945,988 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 24,315.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equifax by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $113,896,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Equifax Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $255.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

