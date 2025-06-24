Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.