Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
