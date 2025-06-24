Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $207.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

