Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,162 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,033,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $119,431,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6,858.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

