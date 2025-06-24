Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,177.26. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,412 shares in the company, valued at $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

