Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,177.26. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,412 shares in the company, valued at $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on QBTS
D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 4.7%
Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.