Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AON by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $360.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $285.35 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.20.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

