KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after acquiring an additional 810,695 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 449,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,565 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSE KWEB opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

