Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,479,330 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 568.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

