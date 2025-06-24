LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.28. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 257,598 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LPTH. Craig Hallum began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 92.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.