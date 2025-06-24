LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,840.25. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

