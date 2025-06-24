Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.70. Loop Industries shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 131,951 shares.

Loop Industries Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.23. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 139.52% and a negative return on equity of 354.97%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

