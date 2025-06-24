Luxury Goods Stocks To Consider – June 22nd

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce and sell high-end, nonessential products—think designer fashion, premium watches, fine jewelry and luxury automobiles—whose value rests on brand prestige and exclusivity. These firms derive strong pricing power and resilient profit margins from affluent consumers whose spending is less sensitive to economic swings. Investors often target luxury goods stocks for exposure to growing global wealth and stable, aspirational consumer‐driven demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 1,764,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 2,873,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.53. RealReal has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 277,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 740,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.65.

