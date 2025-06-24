Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 88,159 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 450.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,166,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3,205.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 86,039 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNH Industrial news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $45,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.