Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $127,038,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,015,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. Finally, Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,283,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.