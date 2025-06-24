Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after purchasing an additional 447,203 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,034,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,420,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after buying an additional 84,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,556,000 after buying an additional 1,282,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Argus downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

