Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

