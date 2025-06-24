Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $72,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

