Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.4%

SMIN stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $904.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

