Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.