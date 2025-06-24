Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0%
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.