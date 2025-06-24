Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $323.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $328.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

