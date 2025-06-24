Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Amundi grew its position in Sealed Air by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 76,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sealed Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 715,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.