Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chimera Investment worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 98.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimera Investment

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.