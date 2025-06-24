Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $11,396,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

