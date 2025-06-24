Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912,471 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

