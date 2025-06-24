Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,936 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 4.3%

Permian Resources stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.24. Permian Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

