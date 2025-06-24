Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 254,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 131,835 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 59,238 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REM opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $549.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.33.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

