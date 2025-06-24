Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,479 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after buying an additional 1,745,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6%

CAG opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

View Our Latest Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.