Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $145.82 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day moving average is $183.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

