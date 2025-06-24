Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 239,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 241,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 614.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,405,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

