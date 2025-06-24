Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

