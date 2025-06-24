Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $4,398,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 284.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

