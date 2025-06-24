Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after acquiring an additional 973,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after purchasing an additional 489,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,428,000 after purchasing an additional 459,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $90.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

