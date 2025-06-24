Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 101,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 600.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.