Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
