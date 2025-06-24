Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Raises Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 630.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research cut PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $1.3038 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $1.11. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

