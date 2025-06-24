Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,314 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

