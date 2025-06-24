Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 16,899 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,899 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TAP opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.