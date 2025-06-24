Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 89,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.